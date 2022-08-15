Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 117,526 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 147.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $15,372,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,041,701 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,152. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AR opened at $40.26 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

