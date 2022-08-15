Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIRC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 455,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 250,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

AIRC opened at $45.81 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

