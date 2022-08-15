Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

