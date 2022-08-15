Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLS. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,968,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,735. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

APLS stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

