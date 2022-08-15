ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MT. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,154,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.35.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

