Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,124,000 after buying an additional 1,234,187 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ares Management by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 376,177 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,698,000 after purchasing an additional 201,888 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 over the last three months. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES opened at $75.12 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.41%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.