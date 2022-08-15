Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006,874 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $126.86 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,052 shares of company stock worth $75,489,488 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

