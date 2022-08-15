Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $22,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

