Banco Santander S.A. Buys 6,576 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

