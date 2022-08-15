Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

