Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Position Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Baozun by 354.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Baozun Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $9.13 on Monday. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $635.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $312.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.