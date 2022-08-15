Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $10,165,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 145.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Barclays by 6.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 21.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

