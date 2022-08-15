BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $20,723,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,750. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

