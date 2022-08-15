Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 32.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blink Charging

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blink Charging Stock Up 8.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

