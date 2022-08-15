Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 760.08%.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

