Brent Woodford Sells 3,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

