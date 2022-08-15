Brian J. Roney Buys 100,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) President Brian J. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 510,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Conifer Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.33.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Conifer

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Conifer from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

