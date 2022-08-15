Bridgeworth LLC Sells 191 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1 %
JNJ stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
