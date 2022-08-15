Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.