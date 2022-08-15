Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 486 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

UPST stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. Upstart’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

