Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after acquiring an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,847,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 204,045 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.23.

KB Home Stock Up 1.5 %

KBH opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.