Brown Advisory Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $126.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

