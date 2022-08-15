Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $105,000 in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $16.35.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

In other Heliogen news, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,768.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 1,028,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,900,804.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,410,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,798.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,768.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,137,802 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,413. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

