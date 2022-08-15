Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $71,000 Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in fuboTV by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of FUBO opened at $4.35 on Monday. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $806.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

