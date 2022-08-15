Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,516 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

