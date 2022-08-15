Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE DNA opened at $3.63 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

