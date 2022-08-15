Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,500 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

