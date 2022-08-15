Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,727 Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Scientific Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.37.

Shares of CORZ opened at 3.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of 1.40 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

