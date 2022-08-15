Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,143,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.