Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $205,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

