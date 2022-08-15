Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of RBOT stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.
In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $45,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,790.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,790.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $317,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
