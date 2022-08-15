Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,399,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

RBOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $45,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,790.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $45,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,790.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,248 shares of company stock valued at $317,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.