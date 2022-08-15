Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

