Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,126,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Stock Up 2.4 %

GRAB stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

