Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.14. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $94.33.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

