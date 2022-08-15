Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bunge by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $101.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

