Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 91,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CPZ opened at 18.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is 18.54. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 15.78 and a twelve month high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.