Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.62.

CS Disco Stock Down 53.6 %

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.47 million and a P/E ratio of -14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 99.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $355,905,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

