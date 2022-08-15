Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.