Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carvana were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle purchased 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,441,269.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock valued at $47,538,049. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $364.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Carvana’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

