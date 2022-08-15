Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 975,934 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares during the quarter. NextDecade accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of NextDecade worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Price Performance
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.