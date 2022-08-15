Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 975,934 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares during the quarter. NextDecade accounts for approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of NextDecade worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 17,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $988.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.96. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

