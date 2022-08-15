Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 38.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius stock opened at $105.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.64 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. Celsius’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,345,568.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

