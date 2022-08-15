Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after acquiring an additional 436,440 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6,010.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 299,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,308,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.90 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

