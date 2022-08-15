Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY opened at $69.31 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

