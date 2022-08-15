Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
CDAY opened at $69.31 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ceridian HCM Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.