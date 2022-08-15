CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,009,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on CESDF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.
CES Energy Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.