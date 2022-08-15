CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,009,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CESDF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0124 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

