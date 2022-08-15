Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,400,000 after buying an additional 125,937 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.4% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 290,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,398,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $165.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $434.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

