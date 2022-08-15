Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,417,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,873,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

