Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

