Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

CLVT opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Clarivate Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.