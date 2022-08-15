Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 51.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $514,881.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,823 shares of company stock worth $4,457,294. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $118.24 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

