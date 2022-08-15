Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clene were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Clene news, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares in the company, valued at $267,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Dee Etherington sold 23,483 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $110,839.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 230,280 shares of company stock worth $602,943. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clene to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

